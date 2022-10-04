KCPD asks public for possible video evidence in homicide investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police investigators are requesting help to collect possible surveillance evidence related to a homicide.

Two bodies were discovered in a burning apartment Saturday morning in the 4100 block of Oak Street.

KCPD is asking any homeowners or tenants with video surveillance who live in the area to contact detectives.

Anyone who lives between East 41st and 43rd streets between McGee Street and Gillham Road is asked to provide video and/or still surveillance images from Ring cameras, exterior home surveillance systems, trail cams or other systems taken between 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, and 5 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, to help with the investigation.

To reach KCPD detectives, call 816-234-5330 or 816-234-5043.

KCPD identified the victims Monday as Camila Behrensen, 24, and Pablo Guzman-Palma, 25.

Behrensen, a native of Argentina, and Guzman-Palma, a native of Chile, were both members of the 2020 Predoctoral Researcher Class at the Graduate School of the Stowers Institute for Medical Research.

