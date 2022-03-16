Kansas City police end standoff with armed man in 2200 block of Lister Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police were involved in a standoff with an armed man on Tuesday evening.

According to KCPD public information officer Jake Becchina, officers responded to reports of a disturbance involving shots fired.

The standoff began at around 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Lister Avenue.

The armed individual allegedly shot at a neighbor who then called police.

Officers attempted to make contact with the armed man but he refused to come out of a home, prompting the standoff.

He later surrendered at around 9:50 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

