Kansas City suspect accused of shooting, killing man in botched fentanyl deal at Independence gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of shooting and killing another man in a botched fentanyl drug deal at an Independence gas station on New Year's Day.

Daqunne E. Green, 24, was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon in the shooting death of Christopher Wright.

According to court documents, detectives reviewed surveillance video which showed Green inside Wright's car.

Moments later, a struggle between the two ensued and Wright's front passenger window can be seen shattering.

Green later exits the vehicle and is allegedly seen shooting at Wright's car as he was driving in reverse.

Wright is later seen getting out of the vehicle and falling to the ground.

Investigators reviewed Wright's cellphone and found conversations between him and Green. The pair had previously planned several drug transactions.

After obtaining a warrant, Green's cellphone data was reviewed and it placed him in the area of the gas station at the time of the killing.

Detectives were tipped off about Green's whereabouts and he was arrested near St. John Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, on Jan. 10.

During an interview with detectives, Green told them he planned to buy $300 worth of fentanyl from Wright.

Green told detectives that Wright pointed a gun to his head during the transaction and the pair began fighting over the gun.

He also said he was able to get ahold of the gun and shot Wright due to "anger and his adrenaline."

—

