Kansas City teen charged in September fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old from Kansas City has been charged in the September 2022 fatal shooting of Maurice Brown.

Marlando Martin-Hoskins is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two armed criminal action counts. He will be tried as an adult.

Brown, 48, was walking on a street near East 30th Street and Montgall Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, when he was shot.

According to court records, KCMO police responded to the area on reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located Brown deceased on the sidewalk from a gunshot wound.

Martin-Hoskins, with his family present, told police he shot Brown after they left a restaurant at 31st and Prospect. Witnesses told police Martin-Hoskins used an AR-15-style rifle.

