1 person shot to death at East 30th Street, Montgall Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a shooting Monday near East 30th Street and Montgall Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD officers responded to “multiple calls regarding sounds of shots in the area” shortly before 1:45 p.m., police said.

Arriving officers found the shooting victim on a sidewalk at the intersection and attempted lifesaving measures before emergency medical responders arrived and declared the person dead.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are canvassing for witnesses and processing the scene.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case through the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline (816-474-8477).

A second homicide took place around the same time in the 2500 block of Hardesty Avenue — where three people, including a child under the age of 5, were shot.

One adult victim died at the Hardesty scene, while another adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The child is in critical condition, according to police.

The shooting scenes are less than 2 1/2 miles apart, but there is no indication the homicides are connected.

There have now been 120 homicides in KCMO in 2022, which puts the city on pace for 163 homicides this year, according to KCPD's Daily Homicide Analysis . That would be the second-most in Kansas City’s history.

The last two years have been the deadliest for homicides in KCMO with a record 179 in 2020 and 157 last year.

KCMO also surpassed 150 homicides in 2019 (151).

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .