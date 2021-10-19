Kansas man sentenced for series of armed robberies in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man from Overland Park, Kansas, was sentenced Tuesday to 19 years in federal prison for a series of armed robberies in Kansas City and Grandview, Missouri, three years ago.

U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs sentenced 28-year-old Joshua West, who pleaded guilty in April to robbery and firearms charges.

Federal prosecutors say that during July and August in 2018, West robbed a CVS Pharmacy, a Sprint store and the Phone Shack in Kansas City.

In Grandview, he tried to rob a T-Mobile store but a manager was able to lock him out before he could enter. Prosecutors say West pointed a gun at the at manager before walking away.

A short time later, West robbed a Grandview AT&T store and ordered two workers and a customer into a back room. Another customer called 911, and West was arrested.

