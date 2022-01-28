Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman to face speeding, failure to yield charges in Douglas County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman will face charges in Douglas County for speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle stemming from an arrest in November 2020 .

He will be arraigned in the county on April 15.

“Charges were based on evidence presented to the District Attorney’s Office. Mr. Coleman faces no further charges in Douglas County at this time," a spokesperson for the district attorney said.

Coleman was initially suspected of driving under the influence during the incident but has not been officially charged with such an allegation.

