Kansas Supreme Court reverses conviction of JoCo man convicted of killing pregnant girlfriend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A capital murder conviction against a Johnson County, Kansas, man was reversed Friday by the Kansas Supreme Court.

Devonte Wash, 33, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2018 death of his pregnant girlfriend.

In May 2022, a Johnson County jury found Wash guilty of murdering Ashley Harlan , 23, on Jan. 30, 2018, at a townhouse in Olathe.

In Friday’s announcement, Kansas Supreme Court justices cited “prosecutorial errors” in reversing the conviction and sending the case back to Johnson County District Court for further proceedings.

LINK | Read the court's ruling

The justices found that prosecutors referenced evidence before the jury that had been excluded, and during closing arguments, said certain facts were undisputed when they were in fact still in dispute.

As a result, the state failed to meet the obligation for a fair trial.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.