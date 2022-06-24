Man sentenced to life in prison for death of pregnant girlfriend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Devonte Wash, 30, was sentenced to life in prison without possibility for parole on Friday for the 2018 death of his pregnant girlfriend.

In May, Wash was found guilty of capital murder by a Johnson County jury for the crime.

Wash shot and killed Ashley Harlan, 23, in an Olathe townhouse in the 1200 block of Westerfield Place. Her body was found Jan. 30, 2018.

Harlan was murdered the same day she was set to learn the sex of her baby.

