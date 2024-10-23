KBI investigating after inmate dies at Wyandotte County Detention Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation after an inmate died at the Wyandotte County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:55 p.m., Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office staff responded to a medical emergency in one of the pods in the Adult Detention Facility.

Officials said staff found a Black man in his 30s experiencing a medical emergency.

Staff began performing life-saving measures while EMS was contacted.

Emergency medical personnel responded and transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.