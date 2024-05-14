KBI says 18-year-old male shot, killed last Friday by Kansas City, Kansas, police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified an 18-year-old male as the subject who was shot and killed late Friday night by a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer.

Jordan Cole, 18, of KCK, died after an alleged exchange of gunfire with an officer after 11 p.m. Friday near Interstate 35 and 7th Street Trafficway.

A KCK police spokesperson said officers were in the area when a resident spotted a stolen silver Hyundai Sonata stopped in the 1500 block of S. 7th Street Trafficway.

As police responded, three male subjects were seen running from the car.

During the foot chase, one of the subjects allegedly opened fire toward the officer. The officer, who was not struck, returned fire and hit Cole, who later died from his injuries.

A second suspect was taken into custody immediately after the incident. The third subject escaped; a KBI spokesperson said Tuesday that person remains on the run.

Police said they recovered two hand guns at the scene.

