KC man, 20, charged following fight at the Independence Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old man is facing charges stemming from a fight at the Independence Center on Saturday that involved a gun.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday that Leonzo Harvey Jr. was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court documents, Harvey Jr. allegedly became upset when the victims, a couple, cut in line to pay for merchandise.

Investigators reviewed cellphone video which showed Harvey Jr. and his girlfriend charging the victims.

The victim began to fight with Harvey Jr.'s girlfriend, and they fell to the ground. Harvey Jr. then began to hit the victim as they were fighting, according to the court document.

The victim's boyfriend then began to pull off Harvey Jr. and they began to fight as well. Harvey Jr.'s gun fell on the floor, and the boyfriend and him began to fight over it. The boyfriend said he put his finger between the trigger and the trigger guard to prevent the defendant from shooting him in the chest. No shots were fired.

After the scuffle, Harvey Jr. asked another person in the mall for a ride and they agreed.

Harvey Jr., his girlfriend and the person who gave them a ride were waiting in the parking lot when an Independence police officer stopped them.

Harvey Jr. told police he was simply defending his girlfriend.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .