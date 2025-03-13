KCMO man charged in July 4th fatal shooting outside gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged in a fatal shooting outside a gas station that happened onJuly 4th, 2024.

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson says Orlando Smith faces charges of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of Tykeedra Henderson, 22, who was found dead in a vehicle outside a gas station at 31st & Bell.

Witnesses report that Smith fired multiple shots, and could not control his Glock 22 with an extended magazine as it continued to fire until he removed his finger from the trigger.

Smith told detectives he got into an argument with a homeless man, but only fired a shot in the air and did not know he hit someone.

Smith is being held without bond.

