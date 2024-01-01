KC police investigate fatality late Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a single vehicle fatality on 71 highway late Sunday night.

The Kansas City Police Department was called to northbound 71 Highway at Truman Road just after 11:30 p.m.

The initial investigation revealed that a white Subaru WRX was traveling northbound on 71 Highway at a high rate of speed.

Near Truman Road, the Subaru struck the center guardrail impact attenuator and overturned.

The restrained driver, and sole occupant was declared dead at the scene.

All lanes to northbound 71 Highway were closed approximately two and a half hours.

This was the 102nd fatality of 2023, compared to 90 at this time last year.