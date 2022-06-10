Kansas City, Missouri, teen charged in February fatal shooting in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged in the death of another teen during a February fatal shooting in Independence .

Marquis Henderson has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Independence police were dispatched Feb. 8 to the 3300 block of South Sterling Avenue on report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located a 17-year-old victim.

A witness informed police the two teens met to trade a rifle for handguns.

Once the weapons had been traded, Henderson pulled a “handgun from his waistband and began shooting,” according to a Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office press release.

An investigation unveiled social media records of Henderson setting up the gun trade on the date of the shooting, per court documents.

At the time of the shooting, Henderson was 17 years old. He was certified Wednesday to stand trial as an adult.

Henderson’s bond has been set at $250,000.

