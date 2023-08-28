KC woman charged with abandoning infant corpse in May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman has been charged with abandoning an infant corpse in the 4000 block of Pittman in May.

Raeleena S. Barlett's 6-month-old was located in a vacant 19-acre lot by KCMO police on May 13.

She reportedly told a witness her child was deceased two days after police located the baby in the woods, per court documents.

A week prior to the discovery, Barlett allegedly found the child stiff and cold. However, she told police she “didn’t know how the child ended up abandoned in the field.”

No signs of physical abuse were noted in the investigation, and the manner of death was ruled to be undetermined, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

