KC woman sentenced to 20 years for child abuse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday for severely beating two children who were in her care, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Nancy Russel, 40, was convicted in March of four counts of first-degree domestic assault and four counts of armed criminal action.

In 2017, a family member came forward to authorities in Arkansas about Russel’s abuse.

Court records document the source told police the children were in a home near 53rd and Hardesty.

Further forensic interviews in Arkansas informed authorities a child had been struck with a cord and metal pipe, leaving gashes on the child’s head and causing them to walk with a limp, per the prosecutor's office.

