KCK man called girlfriend 18 times, sent ominous messages before deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man called his girlfriend 18 times and sent several ominous messages before shooting into a home in which she was inside.

Kevin Calamaco-Morales, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm in the incident.

KCK police were called just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, to a shooting at a home in the 700 block of N. 11th Street.

Once at the scene, officers located the victim, 20-year-old Ana Juarez, with a gunshot wound near her lower back.

While responding, officers’ body cameras captured a witness speculating the shooter must have been Juarez’s “crazy boyfriend," per a court document.

Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived to transport Juarez to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Juarez was days away from her 21st birthday.

In the hours leading up to the shooting, witnesses told officers Juarez had gone out with a group to celebrate Halloween; they started in Westport and ended at “some house parties.”

One witness said they noticed Juarez had been on her phone throughout the night, but they didn’t think much about it until later.

Minutes before the shooting, multiple witnesses said they noticed Juarez’s phone “blowing up.” However, the others at the party said Juarez did not answer and was “ignoring whoever it was that was trying to contact her.”

Partygoers then heard someone yelling “Ana” outside before gunfire erupted.

While most went toward the back of the house to take shelter, witnesses said they saw Juarez approach the front door, open it and yell out in pain.

Multiple witnesses were aware of the connection between Calamaco-Morales and Juarez.

One witness said Juarez told her Calamaco-Morales was controlling, always wanting to know where she was.

She also said she believed the relationship was “toxic," especially because he told Juarez she couldn't go out for Halloween.

When investigators searched Juarez’s phone, they were able to determine Calamaco-Morales called her 18 times between 4:21 a.m. and 4:23 a.m. before she was shot and killed.

A court document also noted Calamaco-Morales sent several Facebook messages, such as “At [redacted] crib you deadass?”

One of the final messages he sent was, “ight bet.”

Calamaco-Morales is being held in the Wyandotte County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

He is next due in court Dec. 16 for a hearing.

If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic violence, you can find resources in Kansas here and resources in Kansas City here.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.