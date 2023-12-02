KCK man charged with DUI in Shawnee crash that left 9-year-old critically injured Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged for his alleged role in a Shawnee hit-and-run crash on Friday that left a 9-year-old child in critical condition.

Matthew Alexander Jacobo faces three charges in connection to the hit-and-run crash: DUI aggravated battery, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, and possessing or carrying a loaded firearm while under the influence, according to court documents.

The DUI aggravated battery charge stems from the result of great bodily harm to another or disfigurement of another person, per court documents.

First responders dispatched around 6:55 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, to a two-car crash near the intersection of Johnson Drive and Bell Road in Shawnee.

A 9-year-old child was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to a Johnson County Emergency Medical Services spokesperson.

A Shawnee police spokesperson said the driver of one of the vehicles in the crash fled the scene. Officers used a K-9 unit to locate and eventually take the driver into custody.

Jacobo's bond was set at $1 million.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.