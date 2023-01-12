KCK man pointed knife at boy before leading police on deadly bi-state chase, court docs say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man is accused of pointing a knife at a 13-year-old boy before stealing a vehicle and then leading police on a deadly bi-state chase.

Charles T. Matthew Jr., 29, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, or in the alternative first-degree involuntary manslaughter, resisting a lawful stop and tampering with a motor vehicle.

The incident, which happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, killed two people .

According to court documents, Matthews allegedly pointed a knife at the boy and told him to "get back."

The boy told police he was starting the vehicle for his uncle who was inside a home in the area.

Matthews then got inside of the 2013 white GMC Terrain and left the area.

Officers with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department later spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop him.

Matthews refused to stop and chase ensued in KCK and later made its way onto Interstate 70 and into Missouri.

The chase continued through downtown Kansas City, Missouri, before Matthews turned onto Independence Avenue.

Matthews continued fleeing police down Independence Avenue at speeds excess of 100 MPH.

At Independence and Hardesty Avenues in KCMO Matthews ran a red light and hit black Nissan Altima.

One of the victims died at the scene and a second was transported to an area hospital where they later died.

The victims were identified as Gabriela K. Trejo-Garcia, 44, and Juan Avila, 25.

During an interview, Matthews told detectives he thought KCK police would stop chasing him if he crossed over into Missouri.

He also admitted to smoking methamphetamine and drinking beer all day prior to the chase.

