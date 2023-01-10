Driver of car hit by vehicle fleeing police Sunday morning dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people who were riding in a vehicle that was struck during a police pursuit at the intersection of Independence and Hardesty avenues shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri, have now died.

KCPD said Sunday a GMC Terrain — which allegedly was taken in an armed robbery in Kansas City, Kansas, earlier that morning — ran a red light and struck a Nissan Altima.

The passenger in the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died Tuesday from those injuries, according to KCPD.

The driver of the allegedly stolen GMC was also hospitalized with serious injuries. There was no update on that person’s status, according to police.

KCK police were chasing the GMC after it was allegedly taken in an armed carjacking.

The pursuit entered KCMO before the crash, but no KCPD officers were involved in the chase.

KCPD policy allows police pursuits to cross into its jurisdiction, but forbids KCPD officers from joining another agency’s chase without approval from a supervisor/commander.

