KCK man, Roeland Park woman face charges in April 2 murder in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man and Roeland Park woman face charges in an April 2 murder in Kansas City, Missouri.

Edward Mejia-Santos and Aelilyona Baker, both born in 2006, each face one count of second-degree felony murder, one count of armed criminal action, and one count of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana.

KCMO police and fire crews responded around 1:45 a.m. on April 2 to the area of 108th Street and Marsh Avenue.

Crews discovered a man with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk.

The victim, 19-year-old Tylen Bean, died at the scene.

Detectives noted a clear bag of marijuana and a package of cigars were found next to his body.

Investigators took Bean’s phone to help with his identification.

During a forensic sweep of the device, Snapchat messages shortly before the murder were recovered. Detectives determined the conversation was between Bean and Baker.

The exchange of messages set up a drug transaction for a “half” and a pack of cigars for $80.

Baker confirmed the delivery vehicle was blue, which helped detectives review traffic cameras at a nearby intersection.

A blue sedan was captured traveling in the direction of the homicide scene during the correct time, which coincided with the Snapchat conversation, according to a court document.

Search warrants were obtained for Baker’s Snapchat account and Baker’s phone number.

Additionally, Mejia-Santos showed up in a records request for the blue sedan, so a search warrant was obtained for his cellphone.

Investigators were able to determine both phones were traveling together during the time of the murder and in the same location, which matched the movement of the blue sedan.

Both were taken into custody on April 23 by Overland Park police.

When Mejia-Santos was taken into custody, detectives found two shell casings in the center cup holder, as well as other firearm paraphernalia.

During questioning, Baker initially claimed she does not use Snapchat and was not involved. She also claimed to not know who Mejia-Santos was.

She later changed her story and admitted to being present at the scene but not involved.

Ultimately, she admitted to sending the Snapchat messages and deleting the account after the homicide.

“Baker stated she usually is compensated with money for her involvement,” a court document said.

The bond for Baker and Mejia-Santos is set at $100,000 cash only.

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