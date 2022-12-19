KCK police: 1 person shot to death Sunday in 4000 block of Lloyd Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed Sunday night in a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

The KCK Police Department said Monday that its detectives were investigating a deadly shooting that occurred shortly before 9:40 p.m. on Sunday in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street.

Arriving officers responding to the shooting call found an injured person, who died after being taken to an area hospital.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating and asks anyone with information about the shooting to call the Great Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The identity of the homicide victim has not been released, pending notification of family.

—

