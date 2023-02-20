KCK police identify man, 18, as victim in Feb. 15 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday identified an 18-year-old man that was shot and killed on Feb. 15.

Around 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15 , police were dispatched to the 2300 block of N. 11th Street on reports that someone had been shot.

When they arrived, they located the victim, identified as Ricardo Apodaca, 18, deceased at the scene.

Police are still asking for tips in the case. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

