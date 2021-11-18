KCK police investigating 1500 block of Walker homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of Walker Avenue.

The incident happened around 7:18 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Walker on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers discovered an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds outside a residence, according to police.

The man was then transported to an area hospital. He remains in critical but stable condition.

Police located a second victim who was deceased outside of a vehicle near 15th and Waverly.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .