KCK woman charged with shooting child, man at Blue Springs hotel after not receiving refund

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, woman is accused of shooting a 7-year-old girl and man at a Blue Springs hotel on May 20 after becoming upset about not receiving a refund.

Samantha J. Thrasher, 24, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting.

Blue Springs police responded shortly before midnight to the SureStay Plus Hotel, 701 NW South Outer Road on reports of a shooting, according to court documents.

Police encountered the 36-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. They later discovered the girl had been shot in the elbow.

Witnesses at the scene told police that before the shooting, Thrasher had nearly hit the man and the girl while they were walking into the hotel.

The witness said she exchanged words with Thrasher and that she believed Thrasher was under the influence.

Thrasher later walked into the hotel lobby and demanded a refund, but an employee told her only managers could provide a refund.

Thrasher became upset and a verbal altercation ensued with the employee before Thrasher allegedly grabbed the employee's hair and began hitting her.

The man who was shot intervened and was able to escort Thrasher out of the hotel.

Surveillance video captured Thrasher returning to a tan Tahoe and retrieving a handgun.

Thrasher returned to the hotel lobby and fired several shots before fleeing the hotel.

The shooting left the man in the ICU and required the 7-year-old girl to undergo reconstructive surgery on her elbow.

Blue Springs police have asked the public's help in locating Trasher.

—