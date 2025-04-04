KCKPD: 1 victim of March 26 triple shooting dies in hospital from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the victims from a triple shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, that took place on March 26 died Wednesday at a local hospital due to his injuries.

Anderson Murcia-Cartagena, 18, of KCK, was involved in the shooting that happened in the 1500 block of Ridge Ave.

The two other shooting victims remain hospitalized.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or online at KCcrimestoppers.com

