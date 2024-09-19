Watch Now
KCKPD arrests suspect in fatal shooting near 700 block of Parallel Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting of a 44-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man that happened on Tuesday night.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney has charged 53-year-old Willie Lee Rucker, a resident of Kansas City, Kansas, with three felonies including second-degree, intentional murder, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Officers were called at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to North 7th Street and Parallel Parkway on reports of a person lying in the street.

Upon arrival, police found an adult man, later identified as 44-year-old Jimmie Clark, Jr., who had been shot.

He died on the scene.

Rucker is currently being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $250,000 bond.


