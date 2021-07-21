KCKPD asking for help in identifying a person that may be linked to an unsolved 2020 shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is looking for help in identifying an individual that may help in solving a May 18, 2020 shooting.

KCKPD posted a short video clip on their Facebook page asking the public to help identify a person in the video, who may have information on the shooting.

Jesús Abarca, 17, was shot on the 1100 block of Metropolitan and died later in the hospital. No suspect is in custody for the shooting, according to a KCKPD Facebook post.

"Detectives strongly believe that that someone knows something," a KCKPD Facebook post said. "Somebody out there holds that one piece of information that could make a big difference. Detectives believe the person in this video may be that someone who can bring them closer to solving this case."

KCKPD asks that if you might know the person in the video to contact Detective Wells at 913-573-6059 or call the TIPS Hotline.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .