KCKPD: Baby Hugo in 'good health,' placed in protective custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police said Wednesday that Hugo, a three-month-old baby boy who was the subject of a frantic search Tuesday night in KCK, is in "good health" and is in protective custody.

Hugo's mother left the baby with her foster mother, Brittany Jones, and went out of town, police said.

When the mother's family went to pick up Hugo, Jones refused to give Hugo to the family.

Jones then went on vacation outside the United States.

Prosecutors charged Jones with aggravated interference with parental custody.

Hugo was cared for by several people in Jones's absence, police said.

Law officers arrested Jones Tuesday night at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

She is being held in the Clayton County Jail and awaiting extradition to Wyandotte County, according to police.

Hugo was brought to a hospital Tuesday night.

No Amber Alert was ordered for Hugo because his case did not meet the standards used to issue an alert.

According to KCK police, there was no evidence of an abduction.

Police said that while there was concern for Hugo's well-being, no evidence of a serious threat of bodily harm or death was present.

