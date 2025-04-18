KCKPD confirms body found in Missouri River Thursday was missing KCK man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department confirmed Friday that the body pulled from the Missouri River Thursday was a missing KCK man.

Brandon Anfinson, 39, was reported missing on March 21 from his home in the Argentine neighborhood of KCK

Since then, law enforcement, family, friends, and the KCK community conducted extensive searches of the area for Anfinson.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and Fire Department were called to 7808 E. Levee Road on Thursday on a report of a body in the Missouri River.

The body was positively identified as Anfinson by KCKPD on Friday.

The missing persons case is now an active death investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

