KCKPD investigate suspicious death after man found with gunshot wound

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

KCKPD officers responded to a reported shooting at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of North 47th Terrace.

The man was found in the street next to a vehicle. Police say he died on the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a "suspicious death" by KCKPD personnel.

The investigation comes amid a violent night in the Kansas City area, as five people were shot at a night club in Kansas City, Missouri, and a homicide investigation is being held after a body was found in a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.