KCKPD investigating deadly shooting Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a Monday morning homicide.

According to KCKPD, officers were dispatched shortly before 7:15 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 3100 block of Kimball Avenue.

A “male in his mid-forties” was found shot to death in a vehicle at that location.

Detectives are currently investigating and early morning homicide in the 3100 block of Kimball Ave. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/CROF9mURLP — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (@KCKPDChief) June 14, 2021

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). A reward of $25,000 is available for a tip that leads to an arrest.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .