KCKPS moves up Wyandotte HS football game out of ‘abundance of caution’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools has moved up the Wyandotte-Sumner football game set for Friday “out of an abundance of caution,” the district announced Wednesday.

The game will now be played at 5 p.m. and will feature extra security.

“We encourage all to make their own decisions in regards to attendance,” KCKPS shared in a social media post.

Last week, gunshots rang out with approximately 1 minute left in the game.

Two suspects approached a stadium gate and opened fire on a KCKPS police officer, who returned fire.

No injuries were reported, but plenty of students and parents were shaken up by the incident.

“I don’t know why the shooter did what he did. To put so many people’s lives at risk like that, that’s pretty bad,” said Gady Villescas, who attended the game to watch his sons play.

To stand against the gun violence, students staged a walkout Monday.

Jason Gould

“Gun violence is real. And it’s not a minor issue that we can fix, it’s a major issue that’s going to take a whole community to fix it,” junior Brelynn Brown previously told KSHB 41.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department did not have an update on last week's incident nor suspects on Wednesday.

