KCMO Councilman Brandon Ellington guilty of municipal charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, City Councilman Brandon Ellington has been found guilty of a municipal assault charge from March 20, 2021 .

A municipal court spokesperson said Ellington was found guilty on Friday. As part of Friday’s hearing, Ellington will face one year of probation and pay a $500 fine.

During Friday’s hearing, the attorney representing Ellington indicated they planned to file an appeal.

A court spokesperson said that appeal had not yet been filed as of early Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .