KCMO Councilman Brandon Ellington guilty of municipal charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, City Councilman Brandon Ellington has been found guilty of a municipal assault charge from March 20, 2021.
A municipal court spokesperson said Ellington was found guilty on Friday. As part of Friday’s hearing, Ellington will face one year of probation and pay a $500 fine.
During Friday’s hearing, the attorney representing Ellington indicated they planned to file an appeal.
A court spokesperson said that appeal had not yet been filed as of early Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
