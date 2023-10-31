KCMO man admits to selling drugs, converted machine guns after agents seized dozens of weapons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man admitted to his role in a drug and gun trafficking conspiracy that spanned from March 1 to May 31, 2023.

Cody Bonhomme, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to traffic firearms and to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Bonhomme was previously charged for the crimes in June after investigators conducted a search warrant at his home and he was arrested.

Bonhomme was indicted in the conspiracy alongside Alejandro Zavala and Kaleb Acuna

When he was arrested, investigators seized over 100 guns — including converted machine guns — along with gun conversion devices, weed and cocaine.

During a roughly three-month stretch, Bonhomme sold guns to a confidential informant and under cover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Bonhomme will be sentenced at future date but faces five to 65 years in federal prison for the crimes.

