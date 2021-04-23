KCMO man charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Merriam

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who caused a deadly crash in Merriam has been charged in Kansas with murder.
William Carter, 38, of Kansas City, Missouri, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of driving under the influence.
The crash happened on April 3 on Interstate 35 near 75th Street.
Carter was driving the wrong way down the highway when he struck another vehicle head-on.
Andrew Alan Hixson, 34, was killed in the collision.
Carter was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
His bond is set at $500,000 and he will make his first court appearance will be Friday afternoon.
