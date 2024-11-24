KCMO man charged in death of ex-girlfriend’s fiancé in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man faces charges in the death of his ex-girlfriend’s fiancé.

Keith J. Marshall, 31, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, Marshall and another male arrived at the residence of Marshall’s ex-girlfriend, located in the 2100 block of SW Rutherford Drive in Lee’s Summit.

Court documents stated the woman had received three missed calls that morning from a private number, she believed to be Marshall, before the men arrived in a gray Toyota Camry.

The woman stayed upstairs while the victim, her fiancé, went downstairs and exited the residence.

An argument ensued outside, and the two men began to physically assault the victim.

As the fiancé headed for the front door, he appeared to be forced inside by the other men.

Once inside, a gunshot rang out. Marshall and the other man then fled the property in the Camry, per court documents.

After hearing the gunshot, the woman came downstairs and discovered her fiancé was dead.

Court documents stated the Camry was documented traveling in the direction of the victim’s address around 7:51 a.m. and was then documented a short distance away from the address at 8:09 a.m.

Investigators spoke to a handful of witnesses, including the woman.

She explained multiple disagreements had come up in the last few weeks with Marshall regarding their two children.

In one instance where the victim was present, Marshall said he felt “disrespected” and refused to return one child until the victim apologized, documents stated.

The woman and her fiancé ended up taking the other child on vacation, which she said Marshall disrupted by “repeatedly” attempting to contact her.

A couple of days after returning, the woman picked up the child from Marshall’s parents’ residence, where he lived, while he was at work.

When police contacted Marshall’s family, who confirmed he worked overnights and had returned the day of the crime between 6:30-7 a.m. before leaving and returning home around 9 a.m.

Marshall turned himself in at the Lee’s Summit Police Department around 12:15 p.m. Friday.

His attorney was present, so he did not make any statements.

Police said a search warrant of the Camry recovered an empty handgun holster and brass knuckles. A warrant search of his residence found two cell phones and two pairs of shoes “of potential evidence.”

Court documents stated an autopsy by the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the victim’s head.

The victim’s body also had signs of blunt trauma to the head "consistent with a firearm magazine" and a large laceration above both upper outside eyebrows “consistent with being struck by a metal object.”

As of Sunday, Marshall remained in custody on a $250,000 bond.

