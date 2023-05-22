KCMO man charged in February robbery of Lenexa GameStop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The second suspect in a Feb. 12 robbery of a GameStop store in Lenexa, Kansas, has been charged, according to the Lenexa Police Department.

Kennard L. White, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, is currently in custody in Jackson County, Missouri, on unrelated charges.

Johnson County prosecutors charged Sylvester Pickett, 30, of Kansas City, Kansas, with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and felony theft under $25,000 on Feb. 20.

Pickett and White allegedly went into the GameStop, located at 9672 Quivira Road, at about 1:30 p.m. and posed as customers, according to a news release.

Shortly after entering the store, one of the men pulled out a gun and threatened two store employees.

The two men then tied up the employees and began stealing merchandise.

A customer entered the store and was also detained by the two men, per Lenexa police.

The two men were seen leaving the parking lot in a silver Hyundai SUV with no rear license plate.

