KCMO mother faces additional felonies in death, neglect of 4-year-old daughters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, mother charged in the death and neglect of her twin daughters faces additional charges after the child’s death was ruled a homicide.

KCPD officers were called to an apartment in the 5700 block of St. John Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 and found a 4-year-old girl dead inside the residence.

She was six days shy of her fifth birthday.

A second girl was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Adair Fish, 43, has been charged with four felonies in connection to the children’s circumstances — abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, abuse of neglect of a child resulting in serious emotional or physical injury, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in serious physical injury.

Fish had regained custody of the girls in November 2019, but they were living in squalor with several feet of garbage on the floor of the apartment.

The dead toddler was found wrapped in a blanket in the apartment after Fish called 911 and reported that she’d been dead for several days.

Fish was arrested Dec. 1 and a Jackson County Circuit Court judge has ordered a mental examination.

Fish, who is being held without bond, is due in court Dec. 12 for a bond review hearing. She does not have a defense attorney listed, but the court requested a public defender Monday during an initial appearance.

