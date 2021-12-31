KCMO police identify vehicle in Wednesday hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department identified a suspect vehicle in a Wednesday morning hit-and-run crash .

A bicyclist was traveling eastbound on Independence Avenue bridge around 1 a.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a passing vehicle.

Police said the bicyclist was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle is a newer model black Chevrolet Spark or Honda Fit style vehicle that is expected to have damage on the front end, according to KCPD.

The vehicle was seen near Independence Avenue and Wilson Road prior to the crash, and traveled north on Interstate 435 following the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or investigators with the Traffic Investigation Section at 816-482-8296.

