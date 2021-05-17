KCMO police investigate man’s death as suspicious

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man’s death Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri, is being labeled suspicious by police.

A KCPD spokesperson said around 10:45 a.m., Monday, officers were sent to a home near 56th Terrace and Elmwood Avenue after receiving a report of a dead body.

Police who arrived on scene discovered the body of an adult male.

The police spokesperson said that although the circumstances of the man’s death aren’t fully known, the death does not appear to be “natural.”

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the nature of the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .