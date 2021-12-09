KCMO police investigating disappearance of teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amara Jones, 18, went missing on Dec. 4 after arriving home from a Playboi Carti concert in Independence, Missouri. Kansas City, Missouri, detectives are investigating his disappearance.

Jones is from Raytown, Missouri, and he did come home after the concert, according to a release.

"Amara did make it home from the concert and then was picked up by an unknown person," the release said. "He hasn't been heard from or seen again."

Jones is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and short, black colored hair.

Anyone with information about Jones and his whereabouts is asked to contact one of the numbers below:



Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's missing persons unit at 816-234-5136 or 816-234-5111

Missouri State Highway Patrol's missing persons unit at 573-526-6178 or 866-362-6422

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .