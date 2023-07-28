KCMO police looking for pickup truck that dropped debris on I-435 leading to fatal tractor trailer crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a pickup truck from which debris flew out and lead to a deadly crash Thursday morning on Interstate 435.

The crash, explosion and fire happened at 8:45 a.m. Thursday along eastbound I-435 just east of 103rd Street in KCMO.

Police said debris flew out of a pickup truck on the interstate and struck the tractor, which was pulling two trailers.

The driver, 52-year-old Tony Wyman, swerved to avoid more debris coming from the truck and hit a Honda Civic.

The collision sent the tractor and both trailers into the guardrail on the south side of the highway.

That caused the tractor and its trailers to go off the interstate, into a drainage ditch before the cab slammed into a noise abatement wall, according to KCMO police.

The collision with the wall caused the truck's cab to explode.

The cab and both trailers caught fire.

Wyman died at the scene, police said.

The pickup truck did not stop and continued east on Interstate 435.

The massive fire, recovery and removal operation kept five of the six lanes of the busy interstate closed Thursday for about five hours, police said.

Witnesses to the crash who have information about the truck or its driver should call the police department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 816-482-8298.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.