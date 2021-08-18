Kansas City police locate girl kidnapped in stolen car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update | KCPD says the Richards was safely located. Police are still searching for a suspect.
Original story | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department will be requesting an Amber Alert after a 2-year-old was kidnapped while inside a stolen vehicle.
Khalecia K Richards, 2, was kidnapped at around 5:40 p.m. at a BP gas station near Linwood Avenue and Indiana Avenue.
The stolen vehicle is a white 2012 Ford Mustang with Texas license plate BCD3598.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
