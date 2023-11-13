KCPD asks for tips in rolling gun battle that left 11-year-old girl paralyzed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public’s help to generate tips related to a rolling gun battle that took place Nov. 1 amd left an 11-year-old girl paralyzed.

Lauren Reddick was in her bedroom when the gunfire began at 9:38 p.m. on Nov. 1 in the 7900 block of Hickman Mills Drive in south Kansas City.

Lauren was struck in the spine, leaving her paralyzed, according to a GoFundMe page established by her family.

KCPD released screenshots Monday from video its investigators believes shows two vehicles that might be connected to the shooting.

In addition to the still photographs, police say they are working to collect additional video from the 9:30 to 9:40 p.m. window of time on Nov. 1 in an area between Hickman Mills Drive and Prospect Avenue from East 80th to East 82nd streets.

Anonymous tips can be made to the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

