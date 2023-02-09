KCPD confirms death in east KCMO last October as homicide, identifies victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has confirmed that a death four months ago in the 5600 block of Paloma Avenue in east KCMO was a homicide.
Sirrena S. Truitt, 53, was identified as one of two victims who died originally under suspicious circumstances in separate locations in the Kansas City area.
KCPD officers arrived at a residence around 10 a.m. on Oct. 30 to investigate a call concerning human remains located in a backyard.
A resident noticed their dog digging outside and, when they went to investigate, noticed what they thought to be human skeletal remains.
After the resident notified KCPD, detectives began a suspicious-death investigation.
The cause of death has not been released and the homicide investigation is ongoing.
