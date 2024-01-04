KCPD identifies innocent driver, armed robbery suspect killed in head-on collision on I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police identified the armed robbery suspect and the driver of another vehicle who died after a head-on collision Tuesday on Interstate 435, which took place after Kansas City, Missouri, officers initiated a pursuit.

Ollie Coldiron, 29, was driving a black Dodge Challenger and allegedly robbed three Northland convenience stores before fleeing police.

Alphonso Carroll, 60, was killed when Coldiron’s vehicle struck his Chevrolet Equinox while driving the wrong way on I-435 in an attempt to elude police.

KCPD suspected Coldiron of a string of armed robberies — at a Minit Mart in the 9900 block of Northeast Barry Road, a Shell station in the 5400 block of Northwest 64th Street and a Pilot station in the 8800 block of Northeast Birmingham Road — that took place within a 100-minute span in the early-morning hours between 2:30 and 4:15 a.m.

Coldiron allegedly fired at least one gunshot during the Shell robbery.

KCPD officers spotted the Dodge around 4:30 a.m. on Missouri 210 and initiated a pursuit, which was terminated when Coldiron entered I-435 northbound traveling south.

Shortly after entering the interstate driving the wrong direction, Coldiron’s vehicle struck Carroll’s vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

These are the first two-vehicle fatalities of 2024 in KCMO.

