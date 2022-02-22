KCPD identifies 16-year-old homicide victim who was dropped off at hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, released the identity of a homicide victim who was dropped off at a Saint Luke's Hospital on Monday.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Way La Baw.

On Monday, officers responded to the Saint Luke's location on the Country Club Plaza after receiving reports that a victim was dropped off.

The driver reported Baw had been shot, but during medical treatment there wasn't a conclusive cause of his injuries.

A preliminary investigation has since confirmed that Baw was indeed shot.

Investigators are still working to determine to identify where Baw was shot at and are making progress on a person of interest.

Baw's death marked the 22nd homicide of 2021 in KCMO.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .