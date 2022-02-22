KCPD identifies 16-year-old homicide victim who was dropped off at hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, released the identity of a homicide victim who was dropped off at a Saint Luke's Hospital on Monday.
The victim was identified as 16-year-old Way La Baw.
On Monday, officers responded to the Saint Luke's location on the Country Club Plaza after receiving reports that a victim was dropped off.
The driver reported Baw had been shot, but during medical treatment there wasn't a conclusive cause of his injuries.
A preliminary investigation has since confirmed that Baw was indeed shot.
Investigators are still working to determine to identify where Baw was shot at and are making progress on a person of interest.
Baw's death marked the 22nd homicide of 2021 in KCMO.
