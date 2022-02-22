Teen dies after being dropped off at Saint Luke's Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teen died in Kansas City, Missouri, after being dropped off at a Saint Luke's Hospital on Monday afternoon.

According to KCPD public information officer Jake Becchina, investigators are still working to determine how the teen died.

At around 12:50 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the Saint Luke's located at the Country Club Plaza on reports of a victim transported there by a private vehicle.

Officers initially thought the teen had been shot based on information provided by the driver.

However, during medical treatment there wasn't a conclusive diagnosis on the cause of the teen's injuries.

At this time, the department is also still working to determine where the teen was injured.

No other information on the the victim or any potential suspect was immediately available.

The teen's death marks the latest in a string of violence in KCMO leaving teens and children caught in the crossfire.

On Monday morning, a 5-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting that also killed two adults near Linwood Boulevard and Agnes Avenue.

And last week, a 6-year-old boy was killed and his mother is facing first-degree murder charges in connection to his death.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents are asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

